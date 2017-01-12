Google plans to promote e-commerce in Pakistan: Director

Google Director of Public Policy and Government Relations for Southeast Asia and Greater China met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday.

“Google could play a role in promoting e-commerce in Pakistan,” Ann Lavin said.

While discussing the possibilities of her company’s collaboration in the digitalisation of economic activity in the counter, the Google director said her company could also assist in attracting investment in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Dar asked the Google director to submit a complete plan for implementation of these proposals so it could be considered by relevant stakeholders. The government is committed to providing a level playing field to all prospective local and foreign investors, he added.

Further, the minister said that Pakistan has been projected by renowned international institutions as the second best place for investment in the world, adding that the turnaround of Pakistan’s economy, macroeconomic stability, improvement of energy and security situation in the country has provided a conducive atmosphere for enhanced commercial activity and foreign direct investment while a number of new entrants have shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s IT sector as well.