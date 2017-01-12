GDA Estate officer arrested over corruption charges

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment in an ongoing crackdown against corrupt officials arrested Gujranwala Development Authority Estate Officer Mirza Babur while taking the bribe from a local citizen at a hotel near Lori Adda Gujranwala and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

According to details, the estate officer, demanded gratification from a local resident, the local resident lodged a complaint to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Ashfaq Ahmad.

Following the directions of the regional director, Gujranwala ACE Circle Officer Ashfaq Rasool conducted a raid and arrested Estate Officer GDA Mirza Babur while taking bribe from the complainant.

Magistrate Ali Meeran supervised the raid and recovered Rs. 10,000 the amount of gratification, from the accused and the accused, was sent to jail on judicial remand.