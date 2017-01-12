Funeral prayers of late-Governor Sindh to be offered on Friday

The funeral prayers of late-Governor Sindh Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui will be offered on Friday at Polo Ground in Karachi.

The Governor of Sindh Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui died on Wednesday at the age of 78 during his treatment in a private hospital. He served as the Governor of Sindh for two months.

The Federal Government had appointed late Zaman as governor Sindh last year after Dr Ishrat-ul-Ibad was removed from the office.