Former minister asks govt to include Indus Highway into CPEC

Former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has urged the federal government to include Indus Highway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan into China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for ensuring socioeconomic development of the southern district of KhybePakhtunkhwa.

Inaugurating water supply scheme completed at a cost of Rs. 40,00,000 in Daulat Mir Lawang Khel here on Wednesday, the former minister regretted that the southern districts had been constantly ignored by each government, which had caused sense of derivation in people of the belt.

Thus, he suggested the federal government to include the southern districts of KP into the CPEC project by declaring Indus Highway as part of it, providing an opportunity to the entire stretch to get maximum benefit from the development initiatives.

He said with construction of the route, people of the area would have access to modern facilities of life, in addition to having vast opportunities to get jobs to earn livelihood in a respectable manner.

He recalled the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had already announced to repair and construct the Indus Highway during his visit to Bannu. Therefore, he said, solid measures should be made to materialise the important announcement, which could turnaround socioeconomic conditions of the southern districts.

Dispelling the impression that delay in inauguration of the Kurram Tangi dam would affect work on the mega project, he said work was steadily in progress and renowned contractors were at work on phase-I of the project.

However, he urged the government to take immediate steps for initiating work on phase-II of the project as well, which would bring green revolution to the neglected part of the southern districts of KP in terms of socioeconomic development.

He reiterated that his family would continue working for the development of Lakki Marwat, and its issues would be highlighted at all forums, he added.

He said among other districts of the KP, Lakki Marwat was facing poverty and unemployment, despite the fact that youth of the area were gifted with excellent talent. “There is a need to create job opportunities for them to earn livelihood and contribute towards the country’s socioeconomic development process,” he added.

Besides district Nazim Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, elders of the district were also present on the occasion.