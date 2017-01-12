FDE gives students chips and juice box in Tanduri restaurant boxes in ceremony

Students defrauded during a ceremony presided by PM Nawaz Sharif where he handed over 70 buses.

Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday attended a ceremony in Islamabad to hand over 70 buses to the educational institutions of capital, where he promised that 130 more buses will be provided soon.

Interestingly, 1700-2000 students who were brought to the ceremony by the school administrations were given a lunch box in the packing of Tanduri restaurant- a renowned restaurant in the capital.

However, after getting the lunch boxes, the students were happy to have lunch boxes in their hand but as they tried to open them, the administration directed them to open it after the departure of the PM.

As soon as the lunch boxes of Tanduri were opened, the dreams of chicken pieces, club sandwiches and patties vanished as the box had a packet of chips and a 200ml juice.

After that, many students criticised the management who previously announced the lunch for all students. One student who wished to remain anonymous revealed that, apparently, the boxes were packed in Tanduri restaurant’s packing but even on this event, our so-called good politicians, secretaries, and the mayor didn’t miss the chance of defrauding us of a lunch.

Another student, Fauzia termed that the administration has thrown dust in their eyes.

Sources confided to this scribe that the boxes of Tanduri were intentionally used by the management of FDE, as it was planned to make the lunch boxes looked expensive. Most probably the management charged the rates of proper lunch from the national kitty.

Innocent and young students of the model colleges demanded an inquiry into the matter from the chief guest, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Special cake designed like the bus was also cut on the event. The PM was accompanied by Maryam Nawaz and state minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

While addressing the ceremony, PM Nawaz said that the government is determined to raise the standard of education.PM expressed confidence that a congenial educational environment would help produce best citizens.

PM Nawaz asserted that at least 70 buses have been obtained by the government whereas directives have been issued to purchase the remaining 130 on a priority basis. “I have also directed the mayor of Islamabad to concentrate on the improvement of sanitation, roads, streets and overall environment of Islamabad,” he said.

When contacted, the state minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CA&DD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that the event was managed by the officials of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). “It is wrong, embarrassing that the officials packed the lunch in the boxes of Tanduri restaurant,” he concluded.

When contacted, FDE Admin Director Major Waheed said that he had a family engagement. However, the catering was arranged by the Director Model Colleges, Tariq Masood and he assured that the catering was arranged by Tanduri restaurant and they charged properly.