Fake NAB official arrested in Karachi

Following the recent arrest of a fake minister, who duped nearly all government offices including the Prime Minister’s Office and the Police, a fake NAB (National Accountability Bureau) official has been apprehended in Karachi.

The Brigade police in Karachi claim to have arrested a man on Wednesday for impersonating a NAB official and defrauding several people. According to the police, the individual had made millions of rupees from people promising them government jobs.

The fake NAB official, Muhammad Saad, put up resistance as he was being arrested during a police raid. Police said that one of his partners, Abbas, has been charged for similar defrauding charges as well and a team has been dispatched to arrest him immediately.

Police acted on a complaint from one of Saad’s victims, who alleged that he was impersonating as a NAB official and had defrauded several people of their hard earned money after promising them high ranking jobs in different government departments.

Recent reports suggest that the accused looted Rs600,000 from a citizen named Danish and Rs 270,000 from a person named Amir. He had promised to get them jobs in the Oil and Gas Development Company. Details of other victims were not provided.

Yet again, Pakistani authorities have been slow at apprehending such fakers who continue to fool the public and the government officials while making millions. It is shocking how such fake officials can scam the public so easily.

The people themselves also need to hold themselves to higher standards before demanding it from government officials and elected representatives. In this case, the people who fell victim to this scam were trying to bribe officials to get jobs and they should be ashamed of themselves. You don’t get to whine about corruption while trying to bribe officials for a supposed cushy job where you won’t have to work hard.

Courtesy: propakistani