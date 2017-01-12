DIG traffic dismiss four officers over corruption charges

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin on Thursday dismissed 4 officers deputed over corruption charges.

According to the details regarding the learner licensing van, many irregularities were recorded, on which the DIG Traffic Lahore has dismissed all 4 officers deputed. The dismissed officers include Altamash, Shahzad, Azam and Saad.

“The officers working with honesty and integrity are always encouraged, however, there is no place for the culprit and dishonest officers in the City Traffic Police Lahore, no such complaints will be tolerated in future”, the DIG said.