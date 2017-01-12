Curriculum be moulded to meet modern needs: Minister

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Thursday said that it was a high time that educational curriculum was moulded in line with the challenges of the modern era.

Chairing the 4th meeting of Sindh Curriculum Council, he emphasised that learning processes should be innovative, informative and interesting. The educational targets could not be achieved without changes in the curriculum, he added.

Education Schools Secretary Jamal Mustafa Syed, Additional Secretary Nawaz Soho, PIET Director General Asghar Memon and Head of Curriculum Wing Dr Fouzia Khan also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the rules of business of Sindh Curriculum Council and decided to form a committee to submit the rules at the next meeting. The meeting also reviewed science textbooks.

It was also decided that textbooks improvement processes while considering feedbacks would be accelerated.

The minister directed the officers to focus on improving the abilities of teachers, especially science teachers.

Jam Mehtab also suggested that learning should be skill-based so that students might compete in practical life.