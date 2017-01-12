CM directs the implementation of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the provincial and district administrations to ensure effective implementation of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance.

The first meeting of the special committee was convened at ACS Conference Room Civil Secretariat Lahore.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja presided over the meeting while Lahore Lord Mayor Mubasher Javeed, Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Local Government Special Secretary Sarah Aslam, Additional Secretary Sahibzadi Waseemah Umer, Lahore Security SP Abadat Nissar and Security DSP Pervaiz Butt participated in the meeting.

The meeting decided to constitute special committees at the district level under the administration of relevant deputy commissioner. The additional deputy commissioner, ADC, the municipal officer (regulation) and SP Security will be the members of these committees to be established in every district of the province.

Such committees will be responsible for streamlining consistent action and legal enquiries against the violators of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance in letter and spirit so that there should be no discrimination between ordinary people and the residents of posh areas in this regard.

Furthermore, Punjab ACS has directed the police to apprehend owners of marriage halls and catering managers on account of violations like over timings, the aerial firing, violations regarding sound system beyond the limit and serving more than one dish.