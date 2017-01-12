Bilawal to be consulted on restoration of military courts

Talking to the media here, Opposition Leader Khursheed Ahmad Shah said that the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhatto Zardari would be consulted on the restoration of military courts. The party would review the issue on January 17 after receiving details from the government, he added.

He said that the PPP’s Central Executive Committee would take the final decision about the military courts.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s birthday wish to former President Asif Ali Zardari on his birthday.

Khursheed Ahmad Shah said that industrial and agricultural sectors of the country were facing challenges and that the PPP would take up the matter both inside and outside the parliament.

The MPA added that the area under cotton cultivation was decreasing and urged the prime minister to announce a package for the farming community as it has done for the industrial community.

Referring to the death of a patient on the floor of a government hospital in Lahore, he asked the government to provide better medical facilities to citizens across the country.