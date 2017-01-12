Aamir Khan overwhelmed with Dangal response

Superstar Aamir Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response his film Dangal has received.

Dangal collected INR 3.45 billion till January 8, leading Aamir to create a new record for the highest Hindi grosser, beating the business of his own movie PK.

The 51-year-old took to Twitter to share his happiness with his fans and followers.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed with all the love that Dangal has got. It is one of the most passionate responses I have ever received. I want to thank everyone for owning the film as their own,” Aamir tweeted. The PK actor added that “it’s the biggest compliment a creative person can receive”.

“And thank you Nitesh sir. Love. Aamir,” he added.

Dangal has been lauded by the audiences for its powerful portrayal of the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.