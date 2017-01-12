3-day Pak Water Expo ends with over Rs 30 million business deals

The second 3-day Pak Water Expo concluded at Expo Centre on Thursday with over 30 million rupees business deals.

The water expo was organised by Prime Event Management (PEM) in collaboration with Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Later, talking to media persons, Dr Vohra said such exhibitions should be held twice a year to create awareness among the masses about efficient use of water through modern technology, and more business opportunities for local and international companies.

He said that the sewerage board performance during past years was not satisfactory. “Sewerage system of the city must be replaced to get maximum benefits from K-IV project as this will also take two and a half years for completion. Water supply and sewage lines were mixed causing diarrhoeal diseases, he added.

Dr Vohra said all the proposals submitted by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar should be approved at the earliest in the interest of people.

There was need of water treatment plants in the city. The city government, he said, could afford water desalination plants due to their higher cost.

Talking to media persons, Director PEM Kamran Abbasi said over 30 million rupees business deals were matured which was a positive outcome and encouraging for the organisers and exhibitors.

The officials from public and private sector also expressed their interest in purchasing new technology. During all three days, local and international companies exhibited their products and equipment used in water treatment, water desalination, water conservation, water distribution, wastewater management, effluent treatment, water recycle and reuse and wastewater sludge disposal.

The Pak Water Expo would now be a regular feature every year, Kamran Abbasi announced.