World recognises Pakistan as next emerging success story, says Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Pakistan’s economy has improved with the recent efforts made by the government and the law and order across the country has also shown promising results as compared to the past.

“The world now recognises Pakistan as the next emerging success story,” he maintained. Iqbal added that productivity, quality and innovation are the core conditions for competitiveness.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of productivity, quality and innovation (PQI) initiative of the government.The minister said that PQI will significantly contribute in greater, greener and more sustainable growth. He further added that this initiative will promote competitiveness, growth and inventiveness in the country. Iqbal said there is a dire need to develop a synergy between the government, academia and private sector to achieve PQI objectives.

He stressed upon that productivity, quality and innovation (PQI) are the magic power that can turn country, cities and rural areas into attractive, dynamic and dignifying places to live and invest.

“Innovative and quality-oriented economies are more productive, resilient and better able to support higher living standards,” said Iqbal.

“Focus on productivity, quality and innovation can help in addressing economic, social and global challenges,” said the minister.

He acknowledged the sincere efforts of the government and said that it is playing a key role in fostering a sound environment for productivity, quality and innovation, helping overcome current challenges.