Water filtration plant at Katas Raj temple inaugurated

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated a water filtration plant at the sacred Hindu temple Katas Raj. The filtration plant set up at the temple’s holy Amrat Jal pond will provide clean drinking water to the pilgrims visiting the place. The prime minister planted a sapling in the premises of the temple.

He also visited different sections of Katas Raj where he was briefed about its historic significance. Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yusuf and Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Siddiq-ul-Farooq accompanied the Prime Minister.