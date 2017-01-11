Unprecedented steps taken for women empowerment: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Punjab government has taken unprecedented steps to empower women and protect their rights.

Speaking during a meeting, he said that the Punjab government has brought effective legislation to curb violence against women while thousands of boys and girls have been made skilful through the Skill Development Program.

He said that 2 million boys and girls will be provided skills through the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) by 2018.