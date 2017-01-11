Traffic police DIG gives special directions to wardens to ensure smooth traffic

Lahore Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmad Mobin on Tuesday lamented recent road strikes that have disrupted traffic across the city.

All traffic wardens have been given special directions to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in order to facilitate citizens as much as possible. Congestion was recently noted during peak traffic hours from the Mall Road Canal Underpass towards Darhampura Bridge, but was spontaneously resolved by Mughalpura DSP Waqar khan, Ghari Shaou Sector Incharge Iqbal Hameed, and a team of traffic wardens, the DIG said.

“25-35 protesters at the Liberty roundabout also disrupted traffic flow, but order was soon restored by DSP Gulburg Circle Munir Butt, Sector Incharge Shafqat Shah, and 10 traffic wardens, who prevented the situation from getting worse.”

DIG Traffic Lahore Capt. (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin further added that there blocking roads in protest was unfair to commuters.

Additional traffic wardens have also been deployed during educational institution and office timings.

Patrolling officers have been directed to stay alert in order to prevent and manage traffic hindrances as they happen.