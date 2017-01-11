Solutions to unresolved conflicts lie in diplomacy: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday said that solutions to unresolved conflicts in the world lie in diplomacy.

Speaking in the UN Security Council on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Conflict preventions and sustainable peace,’ Maleeha Lodhi said, “The UN cannot meet the challenge of promoting sustainable peace unless root causes of conflict are addressed.”

“They include finding solutions to long-standing political disputes and redressing political and economic injustice,” she said.

She said that new and complex conflicts are emerging even as older and unresolved disputes fester.

“Pakistan supports the new UN Secretary General’s call for a ‘surge in diplomacy for peace’,” she said.

“Pakistan believes that only national actors can drive the processes for sustainable peace,” she added. She further said that sustaining peace entails a political process and inclusive is the lynchpin for sustaining peace.