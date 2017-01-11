Schools to be made a place of best learning experience: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the government is focusing on providing the children of Pakistan with a high-standard education and best facilities at their learning places.

While addressing the audience at the handing over fleet of 200 buses for the schools of Islamabad under his Education Reforms Programme, the PM said, “With best educational reforms and improved building infrastructure, we want the children to get a conducive environment at their schools.”

“Schools should be a place where the children could enjoy their learning experience in their quest for knowledge and the government is working on the same strategy,” he told the audience comprising school students and teachers.

PM Nawaz said, “422 buses would be provided for the capital’s 422 schools and directed that next fleet of 200 buses be arranged at the earliest.”

He said, “The provision of buses would facilitate the movement of students to and from their schools and stressed provision of buses to girl schools in urban and rural areas of priority.”

The Prime Minister also proposed the construction of a bypass road at Bhara Kahu in Islamabad’s suburbs to ease the movement of students accessing their schools in the capital.

He said, “Improvement is being made in Islamabad’s streets with a focus on cleanness. Islamabad in coming times would become one of the world’s beautiful cities.”

The Prime Minister handed over keys of buses to students of different schools and also cut a cake shaped as the yellow school bus.

He inspected the bus and also took a test ride along with children.

Earlier, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in his speech said that the Pakistan of 2018 would be much improved in terms of education and health sectors as compared to previous years.