Renowned literary figure Ibn-e-Insha remembered

Prominent Urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibne Insha was remembered on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Ibn-e-Insha’s real name was Sher Muhammad Khan and he was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan.

His poetry style was sophisticated and had depth; but the cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns.

His most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic.

Ibne Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are “Awara Gard Ki Diary”, “Dunya Gol Hey”, “Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taaqub Main”, “Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye”, and “Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir.”

His humorous books are “Khumar-e-Gandum” and “Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab”.

His collection of letters is titled “Khat Insha Jee Kay.”

Ibn-e-Insha died on this day in 1978 and was laid to rest in Karachi.