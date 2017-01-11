Private schools demand more winter vacations

Due to an intense cold wave across the country, owners of private schools have demanded more winter vacations in Sindh.

Even though both government and private educational institutions in Punjab and Sindh reopened on Monday (January 2) after 10-day winter vacations, they still seek for more vacations.

The attendance was poor on the first day and reportedly the situation is the same till today due to the intense cold.

All Private Schools Management Association in Karachi has called upon the Sindh government to extend the winter holidays, while the other groups urged authorities to adopt daylight saving time.

However, it isn’t expected that the Sindh Education Department will give a positive response. They are of the view that extended holidays will be announced next year.