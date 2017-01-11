PM Nawaz hands over 200 buses to 422 educational institutions in Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday personally handed over 200 buses to 422 educational institutions in Islamabad.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony for the program at one of the schools, the prime minister said the government wants to ensure children are provided with all latest facilities and an excellent environment for studies.

He also announced that a bypass will be built for school children arriving from Barakahu area.

“You children are the future of Pakistan,” the premier said, to huge applause from the audience. “You are precious to us, you will grow up and serve the country. You will make us proud.”

The prime minister, accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz at the inauguration, said that Maryam Nawaz is paying special attention to children’s education.

Maryam Nawaz while addressing the ceremony earlier said the government is working to bridge the gap between public and private schools in the country.

The prime minister cut a cake with the children and took rounds in the new bus with the children. He further said that the ministers will continue to visit schools and pledged to personally visit the schools as well.