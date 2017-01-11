Panama leaks case: SC resumes hearing, directs PTI lawyer to complete arguments before break

The Supreme Court has resumed the Panama Leaks case hearing on Wednesday (today) with a five-member larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The SC directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari to complete his arguments in the Panama Papers case before break time today.

While presenting his arguments, Naeem Bukhari reiterated that there is a contradiction between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his son, Hussain Nawaz’s statements.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bukhari presented an investigative report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ex-deputy director Rehman Malik, alleging that the report proves money laundering allegations against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In response, the court reminded Bokhari that the Panamagate case is restricted to the London flats.

Justice Ejaz Afzal advised PTI counsel to approach National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reopen the Hudaibiyah Paper Mills case.

Last year in April, the leak of 11 million documents held by the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca revealed the nexus between several corrupt politicians and businesses around the world. Among them was the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family too.

The Panama leaks revealed that Sharif’s children owned offshore companies and assets not mentioned in his family’s wealth statement.

The companies, according to the leaked papers, were used to launder illegal wealth and to acquire foreign assets, including some apartments in London’s Mayfair area.