Pakistan warned of ‘scary’ totals from Australia in ODI series

Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head believes if his team can create a good platform at the start of the innings in the upcoming ODIs against Pakistan then they can score ‘scary’ totals.

Pakistan, who were recently whitewashed in the three-match Test series, will be taking on the hosts in a five-match 50-over series starting from Friday in Brisbane.

Captain Steven Smith will also have the services of big-hitting Chris Lynn, whom Head thinks can be lethal in the middle order.

“I think it’s scary now what you can get in the last 20 overs of an ODI if you set a great platform, which is what we’ve done against New Zealand,” said Head as quoted by ESPNcricinfo

“We were able to set good platforms and give 25 overs to playing like T20. Yeah, it definitely brings in guys into it, a lot more than [before]. Lynny’s batting fantastic, yeah, he can clear the fence with ease, and so, if we build a good platform and if he’s in that middle order, it’s scary what we can get,” he added.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be without their regular wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed as well as towering left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan.

Irfan, brought back into the squad against Australia, had to leave for Pakistan after the demise of his mother.

Sarfaraz also had to rush back home after his mother fell sick.

Irfan was replaced with another left-arm pacer Junaid Khan, while Rizwan Ahmed will cover for Sarfaraz by keeping the wickets in the first ODI.