Pakistan to export medical doctors to Saudi Arabia this month

The attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) would send medical doctors to Saudi Arabia this month.

Talking to the news agency here Wednesday, OEC Managing Director Perveez Ahmed Janjua said that OEC will organise walk-in interview for the selection of consultants, specialists and resident doctors for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on January 14 to 15 in Karachi.

A delegation of Ministry of Health will visit Pakistan in this regard. They required doctors for different regions, including Asir, Baha and Bisha region.

They required the services of doctors as consultant, specialists and resident in internal medicine, paediatric, general surgery, orthopaedic, family medicine, anaesthesia, radiology and others.

To a question, he said that salary and other terms and conditions will be settled at the time of interview.