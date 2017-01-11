Over 33000 cellular phones snatched in 2016

Karachi has always been a victim of street crimes and they have been on the rise despite government’s various measures. Mobile snatching incidents are on the rise as the CPL revealed that at least 100 mobile phones are snatched every day and the tangible figures can be even more than this.

A recent report, based on the data collected from 109 police stations out of 117 police stations, discloses that at least two mobile phones are snatched on daily basis from every police station’s jurisdiction which means that 218 mobile phones are being snatched on daily basis.

Police confirmed that as many as 33,770 mobiles were snatched during the last year.

If all those snatching incidents that are not reported to police be included in this report, the figure may reach to more than sixty-six thousand.

These awful figures expose the dire state of the security situation in the city.