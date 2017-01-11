Nuclear powers should be careful in missile tests: US

US State Department spokesman John Kirby has said that we were aware of Pakistan’s Cruise missile Babur-III tests.

Holding a press conference, John Kirby directed the atomic powers including Pakistan to be careful in missile testing. He also warned North Korea of increasing economic sanctions if it holds intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

According to an agreement, Tehran can buy uranium but cannot utilise it for making nuclear weapons. He said that no change was carried out regarding Beijing as Obama administration believed in ‘One China’ policy.

US spokesman also expressed grief over the demise of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.