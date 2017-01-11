Misbah clarifies statement, says team led by Akram in 1999 was the best

Misbah-ul-Haq took to Twitter and clarified his statement regarding the team led by Wasim Akram in 1999.

The Test skipper explained that he has great respect for 1999 team and for Wasim Akram himself.

I have nothing but respect for the 1999 team. @wasimakramlive who was captain then, is someone who I’ve worked with, & has helped me a lot — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) January 10, 2017



Misbah said that he considers himself lucky enough to have worked with Wasim Akram and learned a lot from the veteran.

Misbah-ul-Haq added that his intention was not to mock anybody, Akram’s team at that point were the best team of Pakistan and the players of that team are our legends.

Misbah had to clarify his statement because he had said after Sydney Test that the team in 90s were the best team but it too was clean swept by the Aussies.