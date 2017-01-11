Misbah clarifies statement, says team led by Akram in 1999 was the best

about 1 hour ago BY Web Desk
Misbah admits

Misbah-ul-Haq took to Twitter and clarified his statement regarding the team led by Wasim Akram in 1999.

The Test skipper explained that he has great respect for 1999 team and for Wasim Akram himself.


Misbah said that he considers himself lucky enough to have worked with Wasim Akram and learned a lot from the veteran.

Misbah-ul-Haq added that his intention was not to mock anybody, Akram’s team at that point were the best team of Pakistan and the players of that team are our legends.


Misbah had to clarify his statement because he had said after Sydney Test that the team in 90s were the best team but it too was clean swept by the Aussies.

Misbah cleared up that his answer at that time only meant to praise the former team, and he did not try to give any excuse over the shattering defeat.
