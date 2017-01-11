Minor maid torture case: SC hands over Tayyaba to orphanage till parents determined

The 10-year-old maid Tayyaba appeared in the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday (today) in child torture case.

Police submitted the investigation report in SC as the medical report said that she was tortured and burnt as well. There were wounds on her back and her left hand.

The SC decided that Tayyaba will stay at Pakistan Sweet Homes, an orphanage, till her parents are determined.

READ MORE: Minor maid torture case: Alleged grandmother claims Islamabad’s local administration kidnapped girl

The wound on her back was healing whereas 1 cm long wound on her forehead had already healed. There were also old wounds on her neck and body.

When Tayyaba was asked about her parents in a psychological test, she pointed towards Azam and Nusrat, but her parents would be found out after DNA test report. According to the report submitted by DIG in SC, an incomplete challan was submitted against maid Maheen Zafar in the trial court.

ALSO READ: Minor maid torture case: Girl goes missing, aunt arrested

Another man named Azam arrived at the SC claiming to be Tayyaba’s father. He told the CJ that he had three children of which Tayyaba was his eldest.

The CJ asked him about when he had sent Tayyaba away for work.

Azam explained in August 2016, his neighbour took Tayyaba away to look for work. She told him that Tayyaba’s work involved only babysitting and playing with children.

The case of the alleged torture of the maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, early this month.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand was burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

Things took a turn, the matter was settled out of court last week and, according to the child’s father, the parents had forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty.

The Chief Justice took suo moto notice of the case, however the child and her father mysteriously disappeared then.

After the Supreme Court ordered that the child be produce in court, police sprung to action. Tayyaba was recovered from the suburbs of Islamabad on Sunday.