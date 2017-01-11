Mayor forms KMC-KCCI liaison committee

In response to Karachi Chamber’s suggestion, Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Waseem Akhtar has agreed to form a liaison committee between KMC and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to look into the civic issues of the city and accordingly give recommendations for their resolution on the priority basis.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the KCCI, Mayor Waseem Akhtar nominated Deputy Mayor KMC Arshad Vohra as a focal person for KMC-KCCI Liaison Committee; at least four to five representatives from Karachi Chamber will also be a part of this committee, said KCCI press release on Wednesday.

Chairman Businessmen Group and former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Deputy Mayor KMC Arshad Vohra, President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President KCCI Asif Nisar, Vice President KCCI Muhammad Younus Soomro, former presidents KCCI AQ Khalil and Younus Muhammad Bashir, Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon and KCCI Managing Committee members were present on the occasion.

Waseem Akhtar admitted that they had made many mistakes in the past but instead of arguing further and blaming each other for these mistakes it was the high time to look forward and work sincerely for the betterment of Karachi.

He was of the view that city governments around the world were most powerful, but unfortunately, in the case of Karachi, the city government was very weak due to lack of powers.

“We delivered in the past when city government had powers. We once again demand these powers, particularly the administrative and financial powers so that we can deliver”, he added.

Seeking Karachi Chamber’s support to resolve the civic issues of Karachi, the mayor presented a document carrying numerous proposals on how KCCI and KMC could work together to improve the poor standard of living in Karachi.

“We don’t need funds from the business community but we want you people to come forward and support us by owning some of KMC’s assets including schools, parks, hospitals and dispensaries etc”, he remarked.

KCCI former president Siraj Kassam said it was really unfortunate that all political parties of Sindh including Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Awami National Party or any other party did not bother to look beyond their party interests, which was the basic reason why Karachi city has continued to suffer.