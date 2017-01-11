Sindh Governor Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui passes away

Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui passed away on Wednesday.

He was being treated for a heart condition at a private hospital in Karachi.

He was appointed as the 31st governor of Sindh in November 2016.

Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital for breathing difficulties and a chest infection three days after being sworn in as the governor on November 11.

According to reports, the governor was discharged because of family pressure and was accompanied by a 24-hour monitoring team including chest specialist, neurologist and physiotherapist.