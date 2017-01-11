Jamie Foxx attacked, kicked out of restaurant

Actor Jamie Foxx was assaulted while having dinner at a restaurant when a patron approached his table and complained to him and his friends about being too loud. They were later thrown out of the restaurant.

The incident took place at Catch Restaurant here on January 7, reports TMZ.com. “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York,” the person reportedly yelled.

A comedian who came with Foxx retorted with harsh words. That further angered the complaining person before he came charging at Foxx. Some witnesses said that Foxx fought back, put the random person in a choke hold and took him down.

Both parties were eventually thrown out of the restaurant for the ruckus. Several celebrities including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr, Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy witnessed the commotion.