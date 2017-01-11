Govt using all means for children’s educational uplift

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said children are the architects of future and national government is taking all possible measures to provide them with educational and travelling facilities.

He was speaking at a ceremony to hand over buses to the educational institutions of the capital in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minster expressed confidence that a congenial educational environment would help produce best citizens. He said it is our duty to serve the country through hard work and dedication.

The prime minister said 70 buses have been procured and he has given instructions for the purchase of remaining 130 on priority basis. He said preference should be given to girl schools and rural areas to help resolve transportation problem of girl students.

Nawaz Sharif said he has also directed the mayor of the capital to concentrate on the improvement of sanitation, roads, streets and overall environment of Islamabad. He hoped that as a result of a multi-dimensional approach being adopted by the government for the uplift of the capital, Islamabad would soon become one of the best cities in the world.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said the government has released one billion rupees, and three billion rupees would be released next month for up-gradation and renovation of 200 educational institutions of Islamabad.

He said under the instructions of the prime minister all 400 schools of the capital would be upgraded within the next six to eight months.

Advisor on Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza said 22 schools have already been upgraded; and in phase two, 200 more would be upgraded. He said all schools of the capital would be covered under the programme in Phase-III.

He said teachers of 22 schools have been imparted modern training while 2100 more would be provided training in phase two and ten thousand in phase three, which is also interlinked with their promotion.