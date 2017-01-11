General Bajwa strongly condemns bombings in Afghanistan

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army stands shoulder to shoulder with Afghan troops and the people in the war on terror.

Statement of the army chief has come in as a condemnation of terror attacks in Kandahar and capital Kabul.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that General Bajwa strongly condemned terror attacks in Afghanistan and condoled deaths at hands of cowardly terrorists.

Earlier today five United Arab Emirates (UAS) officials were among 56 people killed in a string of bombings across Afghan cities as Taliban militants step up a deadly winter campaign of violence.

The Emiratis were among 13 people killed when explosives hidden in a sofa detonated inside the governor’s compound in southern Kandahar on Tuesday, while the UAE’s ambassador to Afghanistan escaped the attack with injuries.

Just hours before, twin Taliban blasts in Kabul tore through a parliament annexe, which houses the offices of lawmakers, killing at least 36 people and wounding around 80 others.