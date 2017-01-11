Federal police to set up services centres to facilitate citizens

Federal police have decided to set up Services Centres (SC) to facilitate the citizens.

The citizens will be able to obtain copies of FIRs from these centres besides benefiting from other facilities.

In the first phase, 2 SCs will be set up and training will be imparted to police inspectors.

According to police sources, 2 service centres will be set up in sector H-8 and sector F-6. The citizens will be able to obtain copies of the cases, FIRs, and other relevant documents. These centres will be supervised in police lines headquarters.

In the first phase, all the SHOs will be trained in public dealing. In the second phase, training will be provided to sub inspectors, ASIs and constables. If these centres are proved beneficial then more centres will also be established.