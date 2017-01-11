Education fund to revolutionize landscape: minister

Provincial Cooperative Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has said that the allocation of Rs 17 billion to the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) for brilliant and deserving students would revolutionise the educational landscape.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of notables of Bahawalpur here at his residence.

“As many as 150,000 students studying in various disciplines have been awarded scholarships amounting to Rs 7.5 billion through the PEEF”, the minister said.

He further said that scholarships of Rs 405.7 million to 4,232 scholars would be provided in Bahawalpur division during the financial year 2016-17.

“PEEF is an innovative educational intervention which has enabled talented and deserving students through a purely merit-based system,” Channar added.