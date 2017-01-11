Contractors directed to complete metro by Jan 20

The administration of the Multan metro bus project has directed the contractors to complete all work by January 20.

The construction companies were directed to complete the under-construction driver hostels, sub-stations, fuel depots, water tanks and installation of tube wells within the stipulated time.

A representative said that the administrative block has been completed and handed over to the concerned company.

“Electricity poles have been installed at the bus depot complex and an electricity connection also been installed. The generator for the bus depot has also been purchased. Landscaping of the bus depot is also complete.”

According to the representative, the development work would be completed on time.