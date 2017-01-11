Careem to expand services in twin cities

Pakistan has a fair share of ride-hailing services like Uber, A-taxi, Careem and others, operating smoothly in a large consumer base of Pakistan’s major cities. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Careem’s on demand ride-hailing service is prevalent as it is the only one around in the twin cities.

For some, the service wasn’t available in their areas which meant that they could not call a Careem at their homes, but this is about to end as the service is expanding to cover more areas within Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

List of New Areas Being Covered

According to a recent post by Careem on their Facebook page, the service will now be covering these areas in Islamabad and Rawalpindi:

In Islamabad: G-13, G-14, G-15, Club Road, Islamabad Club Margalla Town, Bani Gala, Royal Avenue, Chak Shahzad, Taramri would be the new areas which Careem will be covering in its new expansionist policy.

In Rawalpindi, Careem would be covering: Westridge, Askari 14, Rawalpindi Golf Club, Race Course Park, Lal Kurti, New Lala Zaar Scheme III, Bahria Town Phase 8 and DHA Phase 4.

Expansion Plans

Careem currently operates in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. Two months back, the company announced that it had plans to expand to 5 other cities besides the ones mentioned above, and Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Multan were on their list for expansion.

Uber, on the other hand, has not yet expanded to all of the major cities in the country and is currently only limited to Lahore and Karachi. This means that Careem has a leg up on Uber as it operates in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well, aside from Lahore and Karachi. Uber needs to step it up to compete with Careem as it continues to expand to other cities in the country.

Courtesy: propakistani