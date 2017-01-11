Bollywood celebs back Streep, Sonam calls Trump ‘joker’

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor hailed Meryl Streep for taking on the US President-elect after Donald Trump called her an “over-rated actress”. Sonam also dubbed Trump a “joker”.

Streep, honoured at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, slammed Trump in her acceptance speech. She spoke of how upsetting it was when he imitated a disabled reporter during a speech in 2015.

Trump hit back, much to the dismay of artistes from across the world as Streep is one of the most respected actors.

Having won the Oscar thrice, Streep has been nominated over a dozen times for the Academy Award. She is best known for roles in films likeMamma Mia!, The Devil Wears Prada, Silkwood and It’s Complicated.

Priyanka, who was at the Golden Globes, tweeted a photograph in which she is seen posing warmly with Streep. She captioned it: “Quoting my favourite Meryl Streep from last night. When you have a broken heart… turn it into art. You are astounding! Fan girl.”

Meanwhile, Sonam, known for her strong opinions, called Trump a “joker”, while actress Swara Bhaskar described Streep as a “brilliant woman” and Trump a loser.

“Okay, India isn’t in such a bad way… This person is a joker… at least our leader has a semblance of intelligence,” Sonam tweeted.

Swara wrote: “Let me complete that! She is a … brilliant woman of great courage and integrity… Qualities you lack utterly and will never acquire! Loser Trump.”

While singer-composer Vishal Dadlani praised Streep for being frank, he spoke of dual standards in the Indian film industry.

“We have some of the biggest stars on earth and all of them have been beaten down for speaking up. Streep has freedom. We have a mirage. We say our stars don’t speak up, but then again, we chose not to stand for those who were victimised for speaking their minds. So, Shh,” Dadlani wrote.