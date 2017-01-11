AIOU eases degree procurement for students

Students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will get their academic degrees on fast-track basis through a newly established Help Desk, set up here at the University’s Examination Department at its main campus.

According to the controller examination, a separate call centre with the universal number (051-111112468) has also been established in the department to attend the requirements and complaints of the students relating to their provisional certificates, transcripts and degrees.

For this purpose five call attendants will be available on all the working days from 8 am to 4 pm. Both help desk and the call centre will provide one-window services to sort out and settle the relevant matters relations to examination and degrees.