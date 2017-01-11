7 killed, 8 injured in office fire

At least seven people were killed and eight others injured a fire erupted in the office of a construction company here on Wednesday.

Police said that the fire erupted due to a short-circuit in the office located in Mehmood Boti area.

A superintendent of the police said that all victims of the fire were immediately shifted to a hospital in Kot Khawaja Saeed for medical treatment, where 7 of them succumbed to their injuries, and the other 8 are said to be critically injured.

Rescue 1122 teams immediately reached the venue and attempts are being made to extinguish the fire.

The police have begun their investigations into the fire.