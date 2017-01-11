200 security officials conduct anti-narcotics operation in Islamabad

Over 200 police and Rangers officials took part in an anti-narcotics operation in the surrounding areas of Quaid-e-Azam Univesity campus in Islamabad.

Eight sniffer dogs from the anti-narcotics department also took part in the operation at Rumli, Dhok Narail, Malpur Mira, Dhok Tahir, Dhok Sahali and Basti Bajran area.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested the leader of a gang allegedly involved in supplying marijuana, LSD and other imported high-end drugs to students of different universities and educational institutions in the federal capital.