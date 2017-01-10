Weather Forecast: Temperature set to drop in parts of the country

The bitter cold snap that has engulfed parts of the country is set to take a turn for the worse as the temperature is likely to drop further in the next few days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Cold wave has gripped various cities including Quetta, Kalat, Balochistan where the temperature has dropped below freezing point.

Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi are also witnessing intense chilly and frosty weather.

According to the Met Office, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy conditions with isolated light rain and snow may occur in the Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), for the most part.

Severe cold wave will continue to prevail over the northern parts of Balochistan, Khyber-Pukhtunkwa and G-B.

Mountains are enveloped with a blanket of snow attracting tourists from all around the country.

People have made their way towards Murree, Kaghan, Skardu, Chitral, Galyat and other mountainous areas to enjoy the weather.

Meanwhile, heavy fog at National Highway has disrupted the flow of traffic.

In the next 48 hours, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

-Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures-

Kalam -15°C, Kalat -10 °C, Quetta, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza, Dir -08°C, Gupis, Skardu -07°C, Parachinar, Bagrote -06°C, Malamjabba, Zhob, Drosh -05°C, Chitral, Murree -04°C, Kakul, Gilgit -03°C.