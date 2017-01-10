Under construction plaza collapses in Multan

A two-storey under-construction plaza collapsed on Tuesday near Bosan Road in Multan.

According to initial reports, rickshaws, motorcycles, along with over 25 people are trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed building.

At least five people have been rescued from the debris, and one dead has been transported to Nishtar Hospital.

Rescue sources say it is unclear how many people are trapped.

Nearby buildings have also been affected by the collapsed building.

An emergency has been imposed in hospitals in the area and rescue operations are ongoing.

The rescue operation is being hindered due to severe traffic jams. Traffic is being diverted from the site of the collapse.

This is a developing story. Will be updated accordingly.