Tour match: Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan, 3-day practice

The Cricket Australia XI have sent a Pakistan XI in to bat in their one-day match at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field that serves as a warm-up for the Victoria Bitter ODI Series.

Teenagers Will Pucovski and Will Sutherland are getting an early taste of international cricket, spending the first innings in the field after CA XI skipper Will Bossisto won the toss and opted to chase.

Pakistan have rested Test bowlers Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz from their playing XI, while the squad bid farewell to Mohammad Irfan who has returned home after the sudden death of his mother.

Pucovski, 18, and Sutherland, 17, were named in the Cricket Australia XI for the tourists’ only practice match ahead of the five-match ODI series against Australia.

Sutherland, the son of Cricket Australia CEO James, and Pucovski both impressed at the recent under-19 national championships in Adelaide.

Sutherland averaged 51 with the bat and took 10 wickets at 16.30 with the ball while Pucovski amassed an extraordinary 650 runs from eight innings, including four centuries, the most in the history of the championships.

Western Australia’s Bosisto will captain the inexperienced XI, which also includes Victoria Bushrangers batsman Travis Dean and NSW and Sydney Sixers quick Henry Thornton, who is on return from a back injury.

“This is an extremely young side, but one which showcases some of the very best talent rising through the pathways program,” CA’s national talent manager Greg Chappell said.

“We are determined to continue to stretch the best young players in Australia, to challenge themselves at the highest level possible, and this an unbelievable opportunity for these players to test their skills against an international line-up of the highest quality.”

Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan gets underway at the Gabba on Friday.

CA XI: Travis Dean, Will Pucovski, Sam Raphael, Will Bosisto (c), Jason Sangha, Josh Inglis (wk), Clint Hinchcliffe, Will Sutherland, Cameron Green, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith. Lloyd Pope (12th)

Pakistan ODI squad: Azhar Ali (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Junaid Khan.

