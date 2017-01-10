SSP orders crackdown against beggars’ mafia

Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has directed all the police officials to ensure effective crackdown against professional alm-seekers in a meeting at Rescue 15, here on Tuesday.

In his special directions to all SDPOs and SHOs during the meeting, the SSP said that the professional beggars perpetuated a social evil and all efforts should be made to curb it. He directed for vigilance against such elements at markets, avenues and signals. He also directed heads of all police stations to ensure registration of cases against professional beggars after arresting them.

The SSP said that mischievous elements wandered in the city in guise of beggars and strict action was needed to curb such activities. He also asked for stern action against those backing the professional beggars.

Sajid Kiani also ordered for strict checking at entry as well as exit points of the city and effective patrolling and high vigilance. He directed for massive search operation to ensure high vigilance in the city. He said every effort should be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.