SHO booked over noncompliance of court orders

A case has been registered here against the station house officer (SHO) of the Factory Area police station over noncompliance of court orders.

A police spokesperson on Tuesday said that the sessions court on a petition filed by Sohail Ahmad had ordered Factory Area Police Station SHO Abdul Jabbar to register a case, but the SHO failed to comply with the court’s order.

Taking serious notice, the judge issued orders for the registration of a case against SHO Abdul Jabbar over the noncompliance.

The spokesperson added that the case has been registered.