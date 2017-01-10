Shahbaz, Maheen Taseer welcome their baby girl

Shahbaz Taseer and his wife Maheen Taseer were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, January 8.

In a heartwarming tweet, father to the newborn wrote, “Serena Amy Taseer, born January 8, 2017. Mother and baby are in good health. I on the other hand am completely exhausted.”

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane was one of the first ones to congratulate the parents.

Escaping after almost five years in captivity, enduring unparalleled forms of pain and still coming out with the will to live is an achievement very few can claim.

On March 8, 2016, people around Pakistan rejoiced as news broke that Shahbaz Taseer had escaped and was on his way back after almost five years in captivity. Whether people knew Taseer or not, the nation breathed a sigh of relief as pictures flooded across news channels and social media, confirming that this brave young man had finally begun his journey back home. There are many forms of achievements in the world and this year, Taseer showed us how one man’s personal victory and struggle is above and beyond material victories.