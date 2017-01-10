Sarfraz Ahmed heads back to be with ailing mother

about 1 hour ago BY Web Desk

Pakistan cricket team’s Vice-Captain Sarfraz Ahmed is headed home from Australia to be with his ailing mother.

According to sources, the wicketkeeper batsman’s mother is critically ill and under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Furthermore, batsman Kamran Akmal’s name is under review as a possible replacement for Sarfraz. The selection committee will decide on the replacement shortly.

The news comes as a second major blow to the Pakistan team in two days.

On Monday, pacer Mohammad Irfan flew home after his mother passed away.

The selectors named Junaid Khan as his replacement.

Pakistan will face Australia for a five-match ODI series starting from January 13 (Friday).