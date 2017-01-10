PTI failed to prove its allegations: PML-N leaders

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to defame PML-N leadership by levelling allegations but had failed to prove its stance in court.

He said that PTI Counsel Naeem Bukhari never answered a single question asked by the court as he has no evidence in Panama Papers case. Talking to media with other PML-N leaders outside the Supreme Court, Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan was indulging in a blame game against PML-N leaders.

PTI Chief Imran Khan used derogatory language against PML-N to pressurise its leadership, he said and added that PTI has persistently failed in proving the allegations. “We have confidence and trust on the court and we believe that justice will be done in the case”, he said.

Daniyal Aziz said that the democracy has been achieving strength in the country despite the politics of protests by PTI. “PTI’s sit-ins, protest rallies even public gatherings could not get sympathies of masses and common man strongly believes that democracy will deliver,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment that party spokespersons on Panama case would continue to defend their leader instead of succumbing to malicious statements from the PTI leaders. He said the government’s legal team had presented documentary evidence, including trust deeds.

MNA Maiza Hameed, speaking on the occasion, said that Imran Khan was worried about his expected defeat in the next general election of 2018 by Maryam Nawaz as he has been continuously trying to defame her.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said PTI was making media trial instead of focusing on hearing in the court.