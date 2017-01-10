PSCA to establish command centres across Punjab

After the success of Lahore PPIC3 pilot project, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is establishing similar command centres in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

Pre-qualification documents (PQDs) on the supplier’s credit mode for short-listing of potential firms were issued on December 10, 2016, said a press release.

In order to accommodate for more competition and to improve the quality of responses, deadline for the submission of the PQDs has been extended from Jan 20 to 27.